PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect of an armed robbery that took place at a business Thursday morning.

At approximately 9:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 900 block of South Western Avenue. After an initial investigation, police determined the suspect fled the scene before they arrived.

Officers were unable to locate the suspect, but they were able to get a photograph of the suspect, which is attached below.

Those with any information on the case are encouraged to contact Peoria Police Dept at 673-4521, Tip411 (anonymous), or Crime Stoppers (anonymous) at 673-9000.