11:00 P.M. Update:

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A small portion of I-474 reopened Friday night after shutting down as part of a suspect search near Bellevue.

According to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, around 8:00 P.M., Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle that matched the description of a call regarding a man waving a gun while driving in the Bellevue area. The car did not stop immediately, causing a low-speed pursuit.

The car eventually stopped on the eastbound spur of I-474 from Maxwell Rd. A Hispanic man jumped out of the car and ran into the woods.

He left behind a woman driving the car, which the Deputies detained. While they questioned her, they reported hearing shots from where the man ran into the woods.

The Sheriff’s Department says they used Drones and K-9 to try and find the man but were unable. Right now, that man is still on the loose, and the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.