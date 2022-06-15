PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect related to an armed business robbery Wednesday.

According to a Peoria Police press release, on Monday, June 13 at approximately 1:04 p.m., officers were dispatched to an armed business robbery near Lincoln Avenue and Laramie Street.

The suspect fled from the scene before officers arrived. During the course of the investigation, detectives obtained photographs of the suspect, but have been unable to identify him at this time.





Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria Police at 309-673-4521, Tip411 (anonymous), or Crime Stoppers (anonymous) at 309-673-9000.