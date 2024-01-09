UPDATE (9:54 p.m.) — The Peoria Police Department has announced that Botero-Moriarty has been located and is safe.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is requesting help from the public in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Manuela Botero-Moriarty is a 5’2″ tall Hispanic female with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen Tuesday at approximately 4:42 p.m. sledding near Detwiller Park in Peoria. She was last seen wearing a puffy purple coat with light blue pants and snow boots.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Botero-Moriarty, please call the Peoria Police Department immediately at (309) 673-4521.