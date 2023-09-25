PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria Police Department is looking for a suspect after a Saturday shooting.

A Peoria police news release confirms that around 1 p.m., officers responded to multiple Shot Spotter alerts near the 900 block of South Warren Street for a total of 12 rounds fired.

A wrecked car was found near the Shot Spotter alert but no victim or suspects.

Officers later discovered an adult man was taken to a local hospital by car for serious gunshot injuries. His condition is unknown.

There is no suspect information at this time, and the incident remains under investigation.