Peoria Police searching for two missing juveniles

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is looking for two missing juveniles.

Chiara A. Stringer, who also goes by Chiara Antolik, is 15-years-old. She’s a white female, 5’1”, 125 lbs, with brown eyes and brown shoulder-length hair. Police said Stringer is likely wearing black/red/gray high top Jordan’s tennis shoes.

Also missing is 9-year-old Jaydestie’s C. Phillips. She is a black female, 4’7”, 90 lbs, with brown eyes and black shoulder-length braids in her hair.

Witnesses last saw Stringer and Phillips between 9-10 p.m. on Monday in the 1000 block of East Republic St. in Peoria.

If you see or know where either Stringer or Phillips may be, you are encouraged to immediately call the PPD at (309) 673-4521.