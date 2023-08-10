PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman is dead after being stabbed in Peoria Thursday night.

According to Semone Roth, a Peoria Police spokesperson, officers were sent to South Western Avenue near West Antoinette Street at 9:09 p.m. on a report of a stabbing.

When police got to the scene, they found a woman with an apparent stab wound. She was then transported to a hospital, where she died.

The suspect is also a woman, who police said fled the scene before police arrived.

The Peoria Police Department is currently investigating the incident as a homicide.

