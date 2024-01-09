PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Last year, Peoria public schools and the Peoria Police Department launched a new tip line called Tip 411.

Since the launch, they’ve seen promising results from the new system. The previous anonymous tip system did not allow the police to respond to the user who sent in the tip.

Tip 411 allows the user to send in anonymous tips and for an officer to respond to the tips for more information.

Director of School Safety for Peoria public schools Demario Boone provided an example of the tip line in action.

“They saw a person who was identified as possibly one of our students on Instagram with a firearm. Found out it was a fake B-B gun, that was still removed from the home. I was able to get the tip, identify who they were and an officer was at the house in 20 minutes and we were able to close the case,” said Boone.

You can submit a tip by clicking on the link to the tip line.