PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding an endangered runaway juvenile.

Nicole M.A.T. McKinney was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 10, at about 11:30 p.m. in

the 1700 block of South Arago Street in Peoria.

She is a 15-year-old Black girl, approximately 5’3-5’4” tall and about 137 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair in two French braids.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with purple butterflies and “butterfly” in white and purple lettering, dark gray pants, white/black/peach sneakers, carrying a black backpack with “Jordan” in white letters and red jump man logo.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts, please call the Peoria Police Department immediately at (309) 673-4521.