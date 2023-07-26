PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is requesting assistance from the public with locating Richard Gray.

He was last seen this morning, Wednesday, July 26 at approximately 12:07 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Latham Lane.

Gray is a white male, 20 years old, approximately 5’6” tall, approximately 135 pounds, green eyes, and brown hair. He was last seen wearing dark pajama shorts with no shoes.

According to a recorded message from the Peoria Police Department, Gray has the mentality of an 8-year-old.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Gray, please call the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, Tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000