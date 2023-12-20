PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are looking for information regarding an armed robbery that occurred at a South Peoria auto parts store on Tuesday.

According to Sgt. Amy Dotson of the Peoria Police Department, officers were called to Autozone, located at 908 S. Western Ave., on a report of a robbery. Initial reports indicated two masked and armed suspects entered the store, demanded access to the safe and then fled the scene.

An undisclosed amount of currency was taken. A police dog was called to try to track the suspects on their flight path but that was unsuccessful.

The matter remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers(anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.