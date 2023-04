PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are seeking help in finding a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Thursday.

Tammy M. Scott, was last seen in the 400 block of Southwest Adams Street. She is being called a “runaway,” according to the Peoria Police Department news release.

Scott is about 5-foot, seven-inches tall, 275 pounds with brown eyes and black/red hair.

Anyone who has seen her or who knows her whereabouts is asked to call the police immediately at (309) 673-4521