PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect in connection with a Nov. 17 shooting on South Griswold Street in South Peoria.

Detectives have been unable to identify the suspect and are asking the public for assistance. The department has been able to obtain photos of the suspect.

The shooting was reported to police around 2:21 p.m., and a man was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital in serious but stable condition. The incident remains under investigation.

People with any information on this case or any other investigation are encouraged to call the Peoria Police Dept at (309) 673-4521, Tip411 (anonymous), or Crime Stoppers (anonymous) at (309) 673-9000.