Peoria Police seeking help to locate persons of interest

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police detectives are asking the public for help locating persons of interests.

The persons of interest are related to a shooting that happened Nov. 24 on the 1900 block of W. Antionette.

Peoria Police shared three photos of the persons of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Landwehr at (309) 494-8365 or CrimeStoppers at (309) 673-9000.

