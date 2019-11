PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old.

Mark Bunnell was last seen Thursday just before 1:00 p.m. near the intersection of War Memorial and Columbus in Peoria. Police believe he was wearing khakis, a gray Washington Gifted hoodie, and multi-colored gym shoes.

He’s described as a white male who is about 5’7″ tall, weighing 120 pounds, with short brown hair.

Anyone with information should call Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521.