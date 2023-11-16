PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department has released additional information related to the arrests of two boys on Wednesday.

According to Peoria Police Spokeswoman Semone Roth, one 16-year-old was arrested for two counts of unlawful use of a weapon under the age of 21, and for having two active warrants.

The second 16-year-old was arrested for aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, Roth said.

At approximately 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers observed a 16-year-old with a warrant at a home near Nebraska Avenue and Underhill Street.

Peoria police officers and members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force took the wanted teen into custody, along with the 16-year-old who was also located in the home.

The second boy is allegedly connected to a shooting at Manual High School on Nov. 14 and a Nov. 9 shooting where a 17-year-old was struck in the leg.

Officers searched the home and allegedly located a semi-auto shotgun, a handgun, and two extended magazines, Roth said.

Both were taken to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.