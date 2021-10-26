Peoria Police shares Halloween safety tips

Children dressed in halloween costumes Trick-Or-Treating. They wear face masks. Covid-19 times. New normal concept.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department shared tips for everyone to stay safe this Halloween.

According to a Peoria Police press release, Trick-or-Treat hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31.

The Peoria Police department encourages everyone to follow several safety tips:

Children should trick-or-treat during daylight hours.

Never let your children trick-or-treat alone.

All costumes should be light-colored with reflective tape on the material.

Children should always use sidewalks, not the street, for walking.

Adults should carry flashlights.

Never eat Halloween treats until they have been examined.

Peoria Police also encourage trick-or-treaters to follow all the updated guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health.