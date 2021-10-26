Peoria Police shares Halloween safety tips

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department shared tips for everyone to stay safe this Halloween.
According to a Peoria Police press release, Trick-or-Treat hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31.
The Peoria Police department encourages everyone to follow several safety tips:
- Children should trick-or-treat during daylight hours.
- Never let your children trick-or-treat alone.
- All costumes should be light-colored with reflective tape on the material.
- Children should always use sidewalks, not the street, for walking.
- Adults should carry flashlights.
- Never eat Halloween treats until they have been examined.
Peoria Police also encourage trick-or-treaters to follow all the updated guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health.