PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A house party was shut down by Peoria police early Tuesday night.

A Peoria police press release confirms officers convened on the 900 block of E Corrington Ave for a large party without a permit. People gathered were shooting off fireworks.

150 party-goers were gathered on the block with some shooting fireworks. Multiple arrests were made while dispersing the crowd including assault, obstructing police, disorderly house, fireworks, curfew violations, and obstructing justice.

The Peoria Fire Department was also on the scene as multiple boxes of fireworks were on fire.