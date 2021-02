PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A early morning incident caused heavy structure damage to the McDonald’s on N Western Ave.

Around 6:25 a.m. Wednesday, a Peoria Police officer was traveling on N. Western Ave near Rohmann when the officer lost control of the squad car and hit the front of McDonald’s.

The officer driving the squad car suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.