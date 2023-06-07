UPDATE — Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, released additional information about this incident. The squad car that was hit has suffered minor damages and is still operable.

No information about the color or make of the vehicle has been released because the investigation is still ongoing.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two stolen vehicles were recovered in Peoria early morning Wednesday.

According to the Peoria police press release, officers received a report regarding a motor vehicle theft that happened on the 4700 block of Knoxville.

Officers located the stolen vehicle traveling North Bound on Sheridan near War Memorial Drive. The stolen vehicle was being followed by another vehicle that was reported to be stolen.

Officers attempted to stop one of the vehicles at Sheridan and Lake, but the driver reversed the vehicle and struck a police squad car. Both of the stolen vehicles then fled the scene. No officers were injured.

One of the vehicles was located unoccupied near the 1000 block of W. Main, and the other stolen vehicle was located unoccupied by Peoria County Sheriff’s Deputies near Sterling and Heading.

This incident remains under investigation

If you have any information regarding this incident or any violent crimes, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.