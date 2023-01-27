PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police have taken a second suspect into custody concerning the murder of 15-year-old Merian Smith.

The 18-year-old murder suspect was arrested for first-degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card and unlawful possession of a handgun under 21.

The 18-year-old was a juvenile at the time of the murder, and his name has not been released yet.

18-year-old Erick D. Jackson was previously arrested in connection to this murder. Police previously stated that they believed two guns were used in the murder.

Peoria police officers initially attempted a traffic stop Thursday after observing the second suspect in a vehicle with two others. The occupants tried to flee the stop but were all taken into custody.

A stolen handgun was located in the vehicle, and a second handgun was located in the possession of a juvenile passenger.

19-year-old Breon K. Smith was arrested for aggravated reckless driving, criminal damage to government property, fleeing/eluding police, obstructing an officer, and traffic violations.

The juvenile was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a handgun without a FOID card and possession of a handgun under 21.

The murder suspect and Smith were transported to the Peoria County Jail. The juvenile was transferred to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.