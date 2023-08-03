PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three people were arrested in connection with a house fire Wednesday morning that led to the demolition of a Central Peoria home.

Firefighters responded to 1018 W. Gift Ave. shortly after 10 a.m. on a report of a house fire. When police officers arrived at the scene, they saw several people leaving the house who were known as “frequent squatters.”

While firefighters were working to put out the fire, police officers tried to detain those people. One of them, 46-year-old Augustine B. Young, ran off but was quickly caught after a brief struggle with police.

Two others were also arrested. Nija Redden, 27, for obstructing justice, and 37-year-old Randy C. Harvey, for criminal housing management. Young was booked on charges of obstructing identification, resisting police, attempting to disarm a police officer, and failure to register as a sex offender.

Harvey has since been released on a notice to appear later in court. Redden was issued notices to appear later on the local charges but appears, according to online court records, to have an outstanding warrant from Missouri which is keeping her in custody.

Young also remains at the Peoria County Jail.

The fire started in the front room of the house, but firefighters were able to put out the fire within ten minutes.

A fire investigator determined the cause of the fire, which led to $50,000 in damage, was accidental.

A code enforcement officer from the city of Peoria inspected the home and determined the house was too damaged to remain standing and ordered an emergency demolition.