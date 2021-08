PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are celebrating a “National Night Out Against Crime” on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

The Peoria police said the purpose of the national event is to promote police-community relations and neighborhood safety.

The street party will include food, games, and neighborly interactions.

In a press release, they said, “As is the tradition in Peoria, city leaders and staff, police officers, and firefighters will visit many of the pre-registered neighborhood events.”