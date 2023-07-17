PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police officers recovered shell casings and found an unoccupied vehicle that had crashed into a business late Sunday night.

According to Sgt. Amy Dotson of the Peoria Police Department, the vehicle had crashed into Urban Beauty, a salon at 2503 N. Sheridan Road. No one was inside the vehicle and there were no reported injuries.

Officers were called to the area at about 11 p.m. Sunday after an alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system indicated six rounds had been fired. At the same time, an intrusion alarm had gone off at the salon, Dotson said.

Shell casings were recovered in the 2400 block of North Sheridan Road. An initial investigation indicated that three men were in the vehicle as it was headed north on Sheridan.

Those inside the car, Dotson said, began shooting at three people walking along Sheridan before crashing into the building. Those inside the vehicle fled the area on foot.

No arrests were made and there are no reports of gunshot victims, Dotson said.