PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are gearing up to bring back their Walk and Talk Campaign in an effort to improve community-police relations.

Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria said the campaign last fall was very successful, and “we promised, we would be back this year.”

“The community has been asking for it. Nobody has told us, don’t come in the neighborhood. We keep hearing come in,” he said. “They want to meet the officers, and they want to talk to us, and they want to express their feelings, and this is an opportunity for them to do it right from their doorstep.”

Echevarria said that between 15 and 20 officers will visit nine area neighborhoods each Thursday this spring to build relationships with community members. They will go door-to-door looking for ways to collaborate with residents to help improve the neighborhoods.

“I think it’s important the community knows who we are, sees us in the community, sees us as people and not just the police,” he said. “It’s going to look a little different this year with more people walking with us.”

Police officers will also be joined by community agency representatives. They will hand out informational flyers detailing available resources, including contacts for mental health services, harm reduction, trauma recovery, gun violence and local food pantries.

One of those agencies is the Tri-County Urban League.

“I like fresh and new, and I think that we’re in a time right now that people are looking for resources, looking for outlets of help. I think it will be well received in the community and I look forward to it,” said Donna Crowder, education and community research coordinator at Tri-County Urban League.

Crowder added that people should recognize that police are trying to connect with them to help make their lives easier.

“I think it’s awesome. I mean, how many times are you able to see the police walking through your neighborhood for something that’s good, you know, and doing good and making relationships? So I think it’s awesome that we have a police chief that cares about having a personal relationship with the communities. I think that’s awesome,” she said.

Native Peoria and community activist Alex Sierra hailed the campaign for its creativity.

“The Walk and Talk initiative is very important to build upon the effort by the city of Peoria to build communal relationships between police and residents. It’s something that’s definitely a new approach to what I have witnessed,” he said.

Echevarria said the campaign is a way to connect with the community in a personal capacity and encourages all residents to come out to meet them.

“It’s just get to know us past this uniform. We’re coming to where you’re at, we’re going to be in those neighborhoods, and we want to meet people where they are at,” he said.

The 2022 Walk and Talk Campaign will take place every Thursday, April 7 through June 2 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Neighborhood dates with meeting locations are included below.