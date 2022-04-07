PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is knocking on people’s doors again as their Walk and Talks return for spring.

Visiting nine different Peoria neighborhoods this year, the first walk began Thursday, April 7, in Vinton Highlands off of Big Hollow Road.

The Walk and Talks began last year as a way for officers to strengthen relationships between the department and the community. Knocking on people’s doors and introducing themselves, officers start up conversations and let residents know about important services and programs available to them around the city.

Chief Eric Echevarria said last year’s walks created important connections between the department and residents.



“Officers met families, they saw some needs, they filled those gaps. They dropped off furniture, they brought groceries to some families, they even helped some people get work, and there was one specific case where they gave a person a ride to work for about a month,” Echevarria said. “So, I’m very proud of the men and women that will step up and do things that way.”

Neighborhood dates with meeting locations are included below:

April 14 – Lexington Hills Apartments

April 21 – Parkwood Commons (meet at Salvation Army of Peoria, 2903 W Nebraska Ave.)

April 28th – Sheridan & McClure area (meet at Mt. Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church, 908 W Hanssler Pl.

May 5 – Royal Highlander Mobile Estate/Mt. Hawley Mobile Home and RV Park (meet at Avanti’s, 8517

Knoxville Ave.)

May 12th – Subdivision at 500 N. Spring Aire Ct.

May 19th – City Scape Apartments (meet at 601 W. Romeo B Garret Ave.)

May 26th – Zoo Area (meet at Glen Oak Christian Church, 1115 E Republic St.)

June 2nd – Manual High School Area