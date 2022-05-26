PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As the weather warms up, Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria warned Peoria residents against “pop-up parties” and “roving vehicle caravans.”

According to a press release from the Peoria Police Department (PPD), officers responded to multiple of these “illegal, unsanctioned” parties. They claimed these often lead to shootings, fights, and more. PPD said these can easily become a public safety concern.

Additionally, “roving vehicle caravans” are defined as “numerous vehicles in tandem driving erratically at high rates of speed throughout the city.”

“These activities are dangerous and impact the quality of life for our community members in the neighborhoods of this city,” Echevarria said in a statement.

In conjunction with the anti-violence initiative brought forth by PPD, police will heavily enforce local ordinances and state laws. Vehicles will be towed and impounded, the release said, and the drivers are responsible for the fees.

Officers will further prevent such parties with video systems and license plate reader cameras.

“We anticipate that some drivers in these caravans will drive recklessly and flee from police when we attempt to pull them over. Rest assured that we will find the vehicle owners. They should anticipate that we will impound their vehicles soon after such an event occurs,” Echevarria said.

The public safety announcement comes as the weather is warming up, and police anticipate more of these parties and caravans.