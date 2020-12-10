Peoria police warn ‘warm-up car thefts’ are making a comeback, more cars reported stolen

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A “chilly” crime is making a comeback in Central Illinois.

It’s that time of year where police say staying inside your home while your car warms up outside, could cost you your car.

Police records show at least 14 people in the area had their cars stolen since Saturday.

Melanie Hoeft is one of the recent victims. However, she said her car wasn’t warming up and the keys weren’t in the ignition.

“We all sleep late up here and I heard the car start and there was a white smaller SUV that pulled up here,” Hoeft said. “Somebody apparently got in the Mustang and drove it off. “

Just like that her car was gone. She said the theft happened Monday morning when someone pulled into her driveway and sped off in the blue Mustang GT that she shares with her son. She said she caught it on camera.

“They didn’t back out of the driveway correctly so I could tell it wasn’t any of us driving,” Hoeft said.

Hoeft said she does believe the keys were left in the car’s cupholder, not knowing someone would steal a car that’s not even road ready.

“It doesn’t have license plates on it,” Hoeft said. ” It doesn’t have insurance on it. It doesn’t have anything.”

She said she called the police afterward and has even been hearing rumors about who stole her car. But she’s not the only one missing a car. More than a dozen cars have been reported stolen within the past five days.

Amy Dotson, Public Information Officer, said many of these thefts are linked to a seasonal crime called “warm-up thefts.” She said when the weather cools down, car thefts go up.

“People go outside it’s cold,” Dotson said. “They warm up their cars, prior to leaving, but they leave the car unlocked, running of course with the keys in it.”

Dotson said sometimes within seconds the car vanishes. She said people think it can’t happen to them until it does. She said unless you have a remote start car, do not leave it unattended with the keys inside and you’ll be thankful in the long run.

“The whole point of starting your car to warm it up is so that you’re warm when you’re driving it,” Dotson said. “But you’re certainly going to be cold if you come outside and there’s no car there at all.”

Hoeft said she’s going to be upping her security but for now, she’s still waiting for police to get back to her.

“If there’s something else that I can give them information on and they can follow-up on it, I’d be interested in speaking with them about it,” Hoeft said.

Dotson said if by chance your car does get stolen, call the police immediately with the make and model of the car.