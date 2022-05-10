PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are requesting help from the community to help locate a 20-year-old who disappeared Monday night.

Andrew K. Bigham was last seen in the area of W. Latham Lane and N. Rosemead Dr. in Peoria around 9:15 p.m. Police describe Bigham as 5’02” tall, around 143 pounds, with black hair, and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with 2015 sports figureheads on the front and dark gray sweatpants.

If you have any information regarding Andrew K. Bigham’s whereabouts, you are encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521.