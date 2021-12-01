Peoria Porch Pantry utilizing ‘reverse advent calendar’ to receive food donations

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Utilizing a ‘reverse advent calendar,’ the Peoria Porch Pantry is asking people to give instead of take this holiday season.

A ‘reverse advent calendar’ makes people give items instead of receiving them, and in the case of the Porch Pantry, they are asking for people to give non-perishable food items.

Starting Dec. 1 through Dec. 20, each day a different food item is added to a box or bag at home, and once full, those who can donate will bring their box or bag to the Porch Pantry.

Charles Martin, founder of the Peoria Porch Pantry, said he hopes to give away meal boxes to those who need them on Dec. 21, to help those who need to adjust before Christmas.