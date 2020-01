PEORIA, Ill. — The City of Peoria is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with several activities and events.

Andrew Gillum will give the keynote address at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Luncheon at the Peoria Civic Center on Monday at noon. There will also be a freedom march and more.

Alma Brown with Peoria’s Public Employees for Community Concerns is sharing how the community can celebrate the holiday.