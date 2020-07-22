Peoria private educational schools report increase in calls, request for tours ahead of the fall semester

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Private schools in the Peoria area reporting seeing an increase of interest Wednesday according to educational higher-ups. Educators said the influx of questions, school tours, and applications comes in correlation when a district releases its plan for the fall.

Peoria’s Private educational setting has transitioned to a socially distanced seating setup as it prepares for students to return mid-August.

“We are doing the best that we can to keep kids safe, but at the same time, we want to keep education continuing,” said Paul Thompson, Principal at Concordia Lutheran.

Peoria Academy, which offers pre-K through 8th grade, and Concordia Lutheran, which offers classes from kindergarten to 8th grade, both said they’ve seen a boost in requests for information.

“We’re getting at least one call a day,” said Jenny Harlow, an advancement associate with Peoria Academy. “I get multiple emails a day. We have an online ‘request a tour’ option, so I get those requests and we’re seeing a lot more lately.”

Peoria Academy and Concordia Lutheran both preparing for in person learning five days a week.

“Our plan right now is for five days a week,” said Thompson. “Our plan is to have students in the classroom but we’re preparing them for remote learning.”

“We have students from 20 different countries here at Peoria Academy, which is also a thing you just can’t replicate online [or] at home,” said Head of School for Peoria Academy, Christopher Wilson. “So that chance to be part of a global community that’s really preparing kids for an exceptional future is what, I think, a lot of families are eager for right now.”

Applications and school tours are being offered at both learning institutions until class sizes reach capacity.

