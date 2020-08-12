Peoria Production Shop designs social distancing divider

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With safety in mind, Peoria Production Shop is creating a new way to keep bus riders and drivers protected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company is designing vinyl dividers to help separate people on buses by creating a barrier between them.

President and CEO Dan LaTurno said prototypes and productions began after local school leaders reached out about finding a solution for their buses.

“These are held up with velcro strips to the ceiling, male and female velcro strip, hook and loop and they can just be taken down with very little effort,” said LaTurno.

LaTurno said the company has since installed dividers on district buses, as well as on buses for EP!C. He said the idea is simple, convenient, and if needed, can be quickly taken down during an emergency.

“This enclosure and or the dividers are something that can be taken down and cleaned very easily and put back up. It’s not a rigid structure,” said LaTurno.

LaTurno said he also had interest from school districts outside of Central Illinois. Requests and quotes for dividers can be made online.

