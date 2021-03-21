Peoria Promise extends application deadline, hoping more students will apply

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Promise was established in 2008 as the only tuition reimbursement program in Central Illinois. Every year, they help about 350 students attend Illinois Central College (ICC).

“It was established in 2008 by Mayor Ardis and a group of local businessmen who recognized the gap that we had in a skilled workforce for our community,” Mary Joe Schettler, Executive Director of Peoria Promise, said.

Because of the pandemic, the foundation has extended its application deadline to give high schoolers more time to apply. The new deadline is May 15.

“We realize that this is still a challenging time, and we wanted to make sure as many students as possible had the opportunity to apply for our program,” Schettler said. “So the decision was to extend our normal application deadline until May 15th.”

The foundation does not receive any local, state, or federal taxes and is entirely donor-funded. The idea is to keep skilled labor within the community.

“We’re really, really proud of our students, we have a 91 percent completion rate,” Schettler said. “The majority of our students are staying here in the community and becoming part of our local workforce.”

Schettler said they already have about 300 students enrolled at ICC through Peoria Promise, but she encourages any local high schooler hoping to go to ICC to still apply.

“In the past, almost 13 years now, we’ve raised 5.9 million dollars, and provided service and support to almost 4,000 students,” Schettler said. “It just means the world to me to be able to help these kids get the opportunity that many of them don’t think they ever will have. 48 percent of our students are first-in-family to attend college. And almost 70 percent of our students tell us that if it wasn’t for Peoria Promise, they would not be able to go to college.”