Peoria Proud and Equality Illinois host virtual town hall

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local lawmakers participated in an Annual LGBTQ town hall hosted by Peoria Proud and Equality Illinois Tuesday, March 30.

Illinois State Rep. Dave Koehler (D-46) and Rep. Cheri Bustos (D- IL) both answered questions about state and national equality legislation.

Bustos talked about how the Equality Act will expand discrimination protections nationwide.

“It will ensure that the LGBTQ community is fully protected under federal civil rights law,” Bustos said. “The Equality Act will extend important discrimination protections for things like employment, housing, education, credit, and it will make our civil rights laws more inclusive and clarify that sex includes both sexual orientation and gender identity in our civil rights laws.”

Bustos said the Equality act passed the House of Representatives in 2019, and again this month. She said she hopes it will pass the senate and make it to President Bidens desk.

More information about Equality Illinois is available on their website.