Peoria Proud holds annual pride picnic virtually

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — Peoria Proud held their annual pride picnic today, but it looked a little different this year.

With the current state guidelines limiting gatherings to 50 people, they decided to broadcast the event on Facebook.

While they were at Imago Dei Church, others watched from their homes or met with a small group outside.

Four other Peoria organizations came out to the picnic as well including Central Illinois Friends, Affirming Faith Communities, PFLAG, and the Queer Collective.

“What are some alternative ways that we can create community, allow people to feel connected, and know of the different organizations that we have in the community which is one of the things that the pride picnic does, is all of these different organizations come together to help those in the community who aren’t aware of the different programs and groups that they can have,” said pastor at Imago Dei Church, Josh Lee.

Lee says even though they weren’t all together it was still a great event and very important for the LGBTQ community.