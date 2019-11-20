Community members come together for Transgender Day of Remembrance observance

PEORIA, Ill.– Peoria Proud is hosting its sixth annual observance of International Transgender Day of Remembrance on Wednesday evening.

This vigil will recognize and honor the victims who lost their lives to anti-trans violence.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, at least 22 transgender and gender non-conforming people lose their lives every year. Of those 22 victims, 91% of them were black women, 81% were under the age of 30 and 68% lived in the south.

The remembrance will be held at Universalist Unitarian Church located at 3000 W Richwoods Blvd from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The program will include a guest speaker and a discussion panel with local community members.

Transgender Day of Remembrance was started in 1999 by transgender advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith, according to GLAAD.

For LGBTQ+ resources, click here.

This story will be updated.