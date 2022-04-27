PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Public Library announced that its McClure branch will be temporarily closed for repairs starting Monday, May 2.

According to a Peoria Public Library press release, the McClure branch is expected to be closed for three weeks while the library’s elevator is replaced.

The McLure branch book drop will also be temporarily closed, and patrons will be able to return materials to any Peoria Public Library Book drop.

The McClure branch is expected to reopen on Monday, May 23.

More information is available on the library website.