Peoria Public Library celebrates 10th anniversary of North Branch

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The North Branch of the Peoria Public Library is holding an open house all week to mark its tenth anniversary with snacks, games and prizes.

In a play on “tin” gifts for a tenth wedding anniversary, there is also a canned food drive to benefit the Peoria Area Community Food Bank.

Randall Yelverton, executive director of the Peoria Public Library, said they are excited to welcome people to the open house and there is something for all ages.

“We have a lot of exciting events going on. We have prize drawings, we have take home crafts including a flower that kids can make, and actual flowers, marigolds, that adults can plant,” he said.

There is also a scavenger hunt throughout the library where kids receive prizes upon completion.

“There are different prize baskets, we have five different age groups, so they have DVDs… some books… gift cards,” he said.

The 30,000 square foot library was one of the first to re-open due to its size, and they added a StoryWalk in September, along with garden and furniture updates.

“This is a chance for adults and kids to come out. We’ve got different pages of the story book as you go along through the story walk and you can read the story together,” he said.