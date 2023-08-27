PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Public Library Lakeview branch hosted its “End of Summer Bash” Sunday afternoon.

Kids could pet farm animals outside the library, go inside for some arts and crafts, embark on a scavenger hunt, or have the shot to win tickets for an upcoming event at the Peoria Civic Center.

Katy Baumel with Peoria Public Library said it’s important for kids to take advantage of resources from public libraries

“I think especially kids they really enjoy being around peers their age even if it’s not their peers from school they know,” said Baumel. “They’re around other people they’re age interacting learning social skills, learning how to work in teams like with the scavenger hunt or share the craft supplies and just finding a community in the library that does exist.”

The library will hold Pride in the Park on September 9th at Columbia Park.