Peoria Public Library host a conversation on vaccinations

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Public Library hosted “A Candid Conversation About COVID” at its North branch Wednesday.

The conversation was led by Heartland Health Services Physician Dr. Thembi Conner-Garcia, who talked with those in attendance about getting vaccinated.

She said the most important takeaway is making informed decisions.

“It is very important that people make informed choices, and make informed choices based upon fact and not myth,” Conner-Garcia said.

She encouraged those interested in getting the vaccine to choose the one they think is right for them. For example, those bad with shots might want to get the one-shot Jonson & Johnson vaccine. However, at-risk women might want to avoid Johnson & Johnson due to the increased risk of blood clotting.

More information about Heartland Health Service is available on its website, and more information about upcoming Peoria Public Library events is also available online.