Peoria Public Library hosting fresh food drive Sept 8-10

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public Library is celebrating one year of going “fine-free” with a fresh food drive.

In 2020, the library stopped charging late fees and erased existing fees to lessen the economic burden on book lovers during the pandemic.

From Sept. 8 through Sept. 10, donations of fresh fruits and vegetables in disposable containers will be accepted at all Peoria Public Library branches. There will be a designated table at each location with signage.

“This is a time when many people are getting the bounties of their gardens and the opportunity to share fresh food with those in the community, when they might otherwise be used to be getting canned food, so this is a special opportunity to have some fresh fruits and vegetables,” said Peoria Public Library Executive Director Randall Yelverton.

Yelverton said Peoria Public Library will continue to be “fine-free” for the foreseeable future.

September is Hunger Action Month. In Illinois, one in 10 people and one in eight children face hunger every day, according to Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief organization in the country.

