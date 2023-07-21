PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Public Library is rewarding kids for keeping up with their summer reading.

The PPL Lincoln Branch hosted its annual bike giveaway for more than 100 kids who participated in the library’s six-week summer reading program. Kids who completed the program had their names put in a hat for a chance to win one of 67 bicycles.

As a DJ spun music, winning names were drawn out of a hat. Cynthia Smith, manager of the PPL Lincoln Branch said the library has hosted bike drawings for more than 25 years as an incentive for kids to participate the summer reading program.

“It’s so important that our kids maintain that level of reading. To help them further their education and make them want to accelerate in the classroom,” said Smith.

Smith sad it’s important to keep up with reading to avoid the dreaded “summer slide”

“We don’t want kids to actually lose focus or lose what they’ve already learned in words, syllables and things like that. So we want to enhance that and keep them moving. Having summer time reading, reading whatever you like to read, helps to curb that slide,” she said.

The bikes were donated by Peoria City Councilman Zach Oyler, BioUrja, Friends of Peoria Public Library, Farnsworth Group and individual donors.

The library’s summer reading program is more than 75 years strong.