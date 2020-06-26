Peoria Public Library is reopening July 6

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Public Library (PPL) will reopen all five locations on Monday, July 6, and will continue to offer curbside pickup at all locations for those wanting contact-free service.

The reopening will give members of the community access to the libraries they haven’t had since the safety restrictions were put in place. Patrons will be able to use the public computers and access the physical collection of books and databases.

PPL is encouraging brief browsing of bookshelves. Study rooms and meeting spaces will remain closed.

PPL Executive Director Randall Yelverton said they are happy to be reopening with new procedures in place that still prioritize the safety of patrons and staff over everything else.

“Our patrons have been wonderful during this crisis,” Yelverton said. “They’ve embraced our digital offerings and curbside pickup, and I hope they continue to do that to a large extent in the interest of safety. There’s nothing safer than contact-free. That said, we will do all we can to maintain a safe, sanitized space for people to visit.”

The specific details for the reopening process are as follows:

All Peoria Public Library locations reopen Monday, July 6.

Every location will return to their regular hours and days of operation with the exception of McClure Branch, which will now be closed Saturday and Sunday,.

The Bookmobile will not be operating.

Every visitor and all staff will be required to properly wear masks at all times.

A minimum of 6-feet for social distancing is required.

Public computers will be distanced and appointments are encouraged by calling ahead.

Study and meeting spaces remain closed.

Library programs will continue to be offered online only until further notice.

Curbside pickup is available at all locations anytime during regular hours.

Patrons MUST return all materials to outside book drops. All book drops inside our buildings will be closed. This is due to our policy for quarantining returned materials.

