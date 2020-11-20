Peoria Public Library offering curbside and remote only beginning Monday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Curbuside pickup and remote digital offerings will be the only available options for Peoria Public Library patrons come Monday.

This is in response to the state’s restrictions due to rapidly rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across Illinois, a press release states.

“We’ve always stressed that the health of our patrons and employees comes first, and, for now, that means only offering contact-free services like curbside pickup,” said Peoria Public Library Executive Director Randall Yelverton.

Public access into the buildings will be restricted through Jan. 3, but staff will be on site and available to help patrons by phone or email.

Extended evening hours will be discontinued during this time so all branches will close at 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Normal Sunday hours of 12-5 p.m. still apply.

Curbside pickup will be available at all five locations during regular operating hours until 5 p.m.

Patrons can place holds online anytime or call in their order to the branch they prefer to pick up at.

Take-home craft kits can also be requested through curbside pickup.

For those who cannot leave their home due to illness or disability, Peoria Public Library offers contact-free home delivery.

This service will continue, but is only available to Peoria residents. Patrons must apply by calling the Outreach Department at (309) 497-2069.

The library’s three outdoor StoryWalks at McClure, Lincoln and North branches will continue to be open year round with a rotating display of family-friendly books, and new virtual programs – from Storytimes to craft how-tos – will be continually added to our YouTube channel.

Patrons can also check out ebooks, audio books, watch movies and television, listen to music and access many of our digital databases via our digital library.

These are available anytime with computer or WiFi access and a Peoria Public Library card. Peoria residents can apply online for a temporary library card to access the digital library or apply for a standard library card by calling any Peoria Public Library location.