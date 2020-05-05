Peoria Public Library offers curbside pickup service

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public Library will start offering curbside pickups on Wednesday, May 6.

People will be able to request up to five items that can be picked up curbside on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The service will be available at the Main, Lakeview Branch, and North Branch locations.

Executive Director Randall Yelverton says the library is following state and health department guidelines.

“In this planning, our large concern was making sure that we are going to be keeping our staff and our patrons safe. So, we believe that with curbside service, our staff in masks, and bringing these items out to the patrons cars will be able to maintain the necessary social distance and that we won’t be posing a risk to the staff or those visiting us,” said Yelverton.

He says staff has been working behind the scenes for weeks to make this program possible.

“There’s been constant behind the scenes consultation. Even though the library doors have been closed, we have been hard at work keeping up our digital libraries, working on plans to reopen in different capacities. I can say that both about our library and libraries around the area,” said Yelverton.

Due dates have also been extended to June 12. People can make returns at drop off boxes, but items can not be returned curbside.