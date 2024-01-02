PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — A new law in Illinois that prohibits libraries from banning books has officially taken effect.

House bill 2789 was approved by Gov. JB Pritzker back in June after it passed both state houses.

The law effectively bans libraries from banning books by invoking the American Library Association’s Bill of Rights. Article II states that libraries should provide materials that present different viewpoints and that they should not be removed due to partisan or doctrinal disapproval.

If libraries do not adhere, they will lose out on state funding. Illinois is the first state in the nation to enact legislation such as this.

The Peoria Public Library is in support of the law, according to Executive Director Randall Yelverton.

“For a public library, it’s very important that we are a place where people come and look at a variety of ideas, a variety of authors on a variety of subjects. We want to be that resource,” he said.

Yelverton said that while the city of Peoria hasn’t faced attempts to ban books recently, that doesn’t mean it isn’t a statewide issue. Back in 2022, there were 67 attempts to ban books across the state.

“It can be difficult to hold to the important principles of libraries, of making these materials available to so many, because there are materials that some will find objectionable. But it is the role of the library to provide those materials to people, even those that they may not agree with,” he said.

The Peoria Public Library system was invited to speak in Springfield as the bill was making its rounds. Yelverton said the Central Illinois Reads program is in partnership with the Freedom to Read, which is also protected under the new law. It is a yearly event where central Illinois libraries invite the public to read a banned or challenged book.

Yelverton said he hopes the law will influence other state legislatures to follow suit.