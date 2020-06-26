Peoria Public Library see requests for books about race and anti-racism, books by Black authors

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — During this time of nationwide protests, people are using library books to learn more about race and social justice movements.

The Peoria Public Library is helping to educate readers and has a list of recommended books about race, privilege, anti-racism, and books written by Black authors.

The library’s list has something for everyone: fiction, non-fiction, adult, and young adult.

Deputy Director Roberta Koscielski says reading can teach us these timely topics.

“Everybody feels like an outsider sometimes, whether you speak differently, whether you’re not from where you are now or whatever. But if people try to make connections, kids, adults, try to make connections, they’ll understand that they share. They share much more than they don’t,” said Koscielski.

Koscielski says so far in June, 11 books on their most checked out titles fit into these categories.

One of those books is “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas.

It’s the library’s 2020 Peoria Reads book.

The young adult fiction book details the death of an African-American boy by a white police officer.

Koscielski says books like this help educate us and give us a new perspective.

“You learn and you stretch. Every book you read is by someone different than you obviously, but people who’ve had different experience and you grow with each book you read. So, I encourage people to check out books by black authors and talk about them with others if you can,” said Koscielski.

Peoria Public Library is offering curbside pickup. Here’s the list of recommended books:

Adult Non-Fiction

A Bound Woman is a Dangerous Thing: the Incarceration of African American Women From Harriet Tubman to Sandra Bland by DaMaris B. Hill

Biased: Uncovering the Hidden Prejudice That Shapes What We See, Think, and Do by Jennifer L. Eberhardt

Eloquent Rage: A Black Feminist Discovers Her Superpower by Brittany Cooper

Girl in Black and White: the Story of Mary Mildred Williams and the Abolition Movement by Jessie Morgan-Owens

Grace Will Lead Us Home: the Charleston Church Massacre and the Hard Inspiring Journey to Forgiveness by Jennifer Hawes

How to Be An Anti-Racist by Ibram X. Kendi

I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou

I’m Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness by Austin Channing Brown

Jackson, 1964: and Other Dispatches From Fifty Years of Reporting on Race in America by Calvin Trillin

Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World and Become a Good Ancestor by Layla Saad

Motherhood So White: a memoir of race, gender, and parenting in America by Nefertiti Austin

So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo

Stamped from the Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi

The Accident of Color: A Story of Race in Reconstruction by Daniel Brook

The Blood of Emmett Till by Timothy B. Tyson

The Fire This Time: a New Generation Speaks About Race by Jesmyn Ward, ed.

The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander

Waking Up White: and Finding Myself in the Story of Race by Debby Irving

What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Blacker: A Memoir in Essays by Damon Young

When They Call You A Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter memoir by Patrisse Khan-Collors and Asha Bandele

White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People To Talk About Racism by Robin J. DiAngelo

White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide by Carol Anderson

Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?: And Other Conversations About Race by Beverly Daniel Tatus

Adult Fiction

A Good Neighbor by Therese Fowler

Friday Black by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah

Home by Toni Morrison

New Boy by Tracy Chevalier (Large Print)

Nothing More Dangerous by Allen Eskens

Say Goodbye For Now: A Novel by Catherine Ryan Hyde

Small Great Things by Jodi Picoult

The Dry Grass of August by Anna Jean Mayhew

The Guest by Sarah Blake

The Last Thing You Surrender by Leonard Pitts

The Nickel Boys: A Novel by Colson Whitehead

We Hope For Better Things by Erin Bartels

Young Adult Non-Fiction

Black Lives Matter by Martin Gitlin, ed.

Investigating Institutional Racism by A. Rochaun Meadows Fernandez

The Scottsboro Boys by Duchess Harris

We Rise, We Resist, We Raise Our Voices

We Are Not Yet Equal: Understanding Our Racial Divide by Carol Anderson

Racism by Chuck Robinson

Rodney King and the L.A. Riots by Rebecca Rissman

Race: A History Beyond Black and White by Marc Aronson

Young Adult Fiction

The Music of What Happens by Bill Konigsberg

YA KON

The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas

YA THO

Midnight Without a Moon by Linda Williams Jackson

J JAC

All American Boys by Jason Reynolds

YA REY

Unstoppable Octobia May by Sharon G. Flake

FLA

Count Me In by Varsha Bajaj

J BAJ

Ghost Boys by Jewell Parker Rhodes

J RHO

Tyler Johnson Was Here by Jay Coles

YA COL

A Sky Full of Stars by Linda Williams Jackson

J JAC

Betty Before X by Ilyasah Shabazz

J SHA

Dear Martin by Nic Stone

YA STO

Backfield Boys by John Feinstein

YA FEI

Fire in the Streets by Kekla Magoon

YA MAG

