Peoria Public Library sees increase in demand for digital resources during COVID-19 pandemic

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — During the pandemic, leaders at the Peoria Public Library said they’re seeing a nearly 50 percent increase in digital downloads some months.

“Libraries are evolving they have a huge digital component in ways that they didn’t even when I was growing up. It’s such an important part of libraries now,” sad Executive Director Randall Yelverton.

Yelverton said more people are reading on tablets, listening to music, getting tutoring help, and streaming things like movies through the library.

“We want to meet our patrons where they are and a lot of people are interacting with the library via our digital offerings – ebooks, audiobooks, we’ve added more films as well,” said Yelverton.

He said the digital offerings and capabilities were helpful during the shutdown earlier this year and said people are continuing to use digital materials even though the libraries are back open.

“Being able to interact with the library at home is big. I think once we are out of COVID restrictions whenever that will occur, we’re going to continue to see high usage of our digital downloads,” said Yelverton.

Earlier this year, the Peoria Public Library stopped charing for a late fee. Yelverton said it’s one less financial worry for people during the COVID-19 pandemic.