Peoria Public Library to remain closed to public through Jan. 31

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Due to Tier 3 mitigations, the Peoria Public Library will remain closed to the public until Jan. 31. Preliminary plans are to re-open to the public Feb. 1.

Curbside pickup of materials will continue at all five locations until 5 p.m., with the exception of the McClure Branch, which is closed from 1 to 2 p.m. daily. Librarians will be available by phone and email to answer questions.

“We hope to open our doors Feb. 1, but, as we’ve always said, we will look at the situation then and always make the decision in the best interests of our patrons and staff. I’m extremely proud, however, that our staff continues to find ways to connect with our patrons whether that’s taking the time to do personalized book recommendations or having Storytime on YouTube, or helping students with online school. Life is complicated right now, but our patrons know we’re doing our best to meet their needs within the constraints of COVID-19,” said Peoria Public Library Executive Director Randall Yelverton.